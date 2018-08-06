Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The brand management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 210.83% and a positive return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICON opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Iconix Brand Group has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.