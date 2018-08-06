ICF International Inc (ICFI) Receives $77.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ICF International to $77.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on ICF International to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on ICF International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $325,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Glover sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $309,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $3,656,923. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 23.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International opened at $78.05 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.92 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

