ICF International (ICFI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ICF International to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.45. 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,068. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. ICF International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.92 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $325,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sergio J. Ostria sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $83,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,923 in the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.