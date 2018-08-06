Ibstock (IBST) PT Raised to GBX 309 at Deutsche Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 309 ($4.06) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IBST has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price (down from GBX 300 ($3.94)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities upgraded Ibstock to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.44 ($3.88).

IBST stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 235.60 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 467,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 197.50 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 299.10 ($3.93).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

