IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 48.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IAG opened at $5.56 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.41.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

