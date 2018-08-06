IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 48.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:IAG opened at $5.56 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.41.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.