Hyatt Hotels Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels opened at $78.34 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $348,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,050,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

