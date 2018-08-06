Hurify 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,631.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Hurify has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Tidex and IDEX. Hurify has a market cap of $2.33 million and $22,631.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hurify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00382365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00194506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Hurify

Hurify’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,519,106 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hurify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hurify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.