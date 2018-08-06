Huntsman Co. (HUN) Position Lowered by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Huntsman by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $526,505.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $43.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

