Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Waldron LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,683 shares of company stock worth $1,828,038 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares opened at $15.73 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.