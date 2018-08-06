Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) PT Set at €87.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. equinet set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.83 ($91.56).

Hugo Boss AG Common Stock stock opened at €70.10 ($82.47) on Friday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

