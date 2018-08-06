Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC Has $15.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,022.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222,443 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,862,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,954,000 after purchasing an additional 148,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,950,000 after purchasing an additional 111,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,267,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 180,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF traded down $0.40, hitting $54.54, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,317. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

