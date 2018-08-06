Hub Group’s (HUBG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Hub Group opened at $52.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.42%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

