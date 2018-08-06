Hub Group (HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

