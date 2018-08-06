HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.51) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 730 ($9.59) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.64) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.46) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 780 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 721 ($9.47) to GBX 625 ($8.21) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 768.89 ($10.10).

HSBC opened at GBX 712.90 ($9.37) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 618 ($8.12) and a one year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.49).

In other HSBC news, insider Marc Moses purchased 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.63) per share, with a total value of £125,900.08 ($165,418.58).

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

