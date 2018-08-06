HSBC Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €32.00 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.96 ($35.25).

Prosiebensat 1 Media opened at €22.44 ($26.40) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a 52-week high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

