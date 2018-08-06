Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt traded down $0.13, hitting $5.67, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,672. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 191.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $1,148,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

