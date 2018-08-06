Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) PT Set at $13.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been given a $13.00 target price by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt opened at $5.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

