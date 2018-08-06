Hortonworks (HDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Hortonworks to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
About Hortonworks
Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.
