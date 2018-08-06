Hortonworks (HDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Hortonworks to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. Hortonworks has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hortonworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, CRO Alan Fudge sold 60,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,065,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 148,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $2,537,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 448,628 shares of company stock worth $7,955,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

