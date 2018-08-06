Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. Horizon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.