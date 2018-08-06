Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Holdings Lifted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,207 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 5.45% of Horizon Global worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 168.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 119.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZN. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

HZN opened at $6.69 on Friday. Horizon Global Corp has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Horizon Global Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

