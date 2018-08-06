Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,794.23 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $115.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

