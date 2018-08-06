Home Capital Group (HCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.50 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Home Capital Group opened at C$14.78 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.63.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Melisa Ritchie purchased 6,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,280.00. Also, Director Paul Haggis purchased 6,500 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,960.00.

HCG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

