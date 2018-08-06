Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $384,850.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Hinkle sold 25,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $613,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,230,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,480,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,913,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 21,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.