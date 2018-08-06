“HL Acquisition Corp. Units”‘s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)

“HL Acquisition Corp. Units”‘s (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 7th. “HL Acquisition Corp. Units” had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

“HL Acquisition Corp. Units” opened at $10.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. “HL Acquisition Corp. Units” has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Get "HL Acquisition Corp. Units" alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in “HL Acquisition Corp. Units” stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in “HL Acquisition Corp. Units” (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for "HL Acquisition Corp. Units" Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "HL Acquisition Corp. Units" and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.