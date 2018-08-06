Hill International (HIL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5758832912919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Hill International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HIL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.55. 35,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,982. Hill International has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.19 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.