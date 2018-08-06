Hikari Power Ltd Buys Shares of 8,670 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group opened at $25.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.33). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.