Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) EVP Alan L. Hoffman Sells 55,576 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,195,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition traded up $0.37, hitting $59.37, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 81,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

