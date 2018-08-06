Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY18 guidance to $4.06-4.14 EPS.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Henry Schein to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,471.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

