Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Transcat worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZPR Investment Management boosted its holdings in Transcat by 39.2% during the first quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 20,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 491.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Transcat by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $321,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $23.65 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

