Head to Head Survey: KBC Grp NV/ADR (KBCSY) and Its Competitors

KBC Grp NV/ADR (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare KBC Grp NV/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KBC Grp NV/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Grp NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 546 1620 1524 70 2.30

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.18%. Given KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KBC Grp NV/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Grp NV/ADR 25.24% 14.20% 0.89% KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors 19.01% 11.47% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KBC Grp NV/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Grp NV/ADR $11.20 billion $2.91 billion 10.92 KBC Grp NV/ADR Competitors $14.74 billion $2.36 billion 13.18

KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than KBC Grp NV/ADR. KBC Grp NV/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

KBC Grp NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KBC Grp NV/ADR pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KBC Grp NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KBC Grp NV/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Grp NV/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC Grp NV/ADR competitors beat KBC Grp NV/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

KBC Grp NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients primarily in Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, and Slovakia. It accepts deposits; offers loans to individuals, businesses, and public authorities; and provides services, including payments, cash management, trade finance, leasing, corporate finance, and money and capital market products, as well as offers asset management services. KBC Group NV serves customers through a network of approximately 1,521 bank branches, as well as through insurance distribution networks and electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Grp NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Grp NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.