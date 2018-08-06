Head to Head Review: Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (TKOMY) vs. Aspen Insurance (AHL)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) and Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aspen Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock and Aspen Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock $49.83 billion 0.71 $2.56 billion $3.63 13.08 Aspen Insurance $2.52 billion 0.90 -$267.70 million ($6.59) -5.76

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Insurance. Aspen Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock and Aspen Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 5.29% 7.86% 1.29% Aspen Insurance -18.11% -11.73% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock and Aspen Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aspen Insurance has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Aspen Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Insurance is more favorable than Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock.

Dividends

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aspen Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aspen Insurance pays out -14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aspen Insurance has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Aspen Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Insurance has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR common stock

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S. primary casualty, excess casualty, environmental liability, and railroad liability products; and marine, aviation, and energy insurance products, such as marine and energy liability, onshore and offshore energy physical damage, marine hull, specie, inland and ocean marine, and aviation insurance products. This segment also provides financial and professional lines insurance products comprising financial and corporate risks, professional liability, management liability, credit and political risks, crisis management, accident and health, surety risks, and technology liability insurance products. The company's Aspen Reinsurance segment offers property catastrophe reinsurance products; other property reinsurance products; casualty reinsurance products, including U.S. treaty, international treaty, and casualty facultative reinsurance products; and specialty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, agriculture, marine, aviation, terrorism, engineering, cyber, and other specialty lines. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited distributes its products primarily through brokers and reinsurance intermediaries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

