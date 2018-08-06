Head to Head Review: Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) & Honeywell International (HON)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) and Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 3.81% 12.45% 7.19% Honeywell International 3.88% 31.46% 9.85%

74.8% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honeywell International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and Honeywell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 1 0 2.50 Honeywell International 0 2 13 0 2.87

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $170.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Honeywell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $428.07 million 0.95 $16.31 million $1.70 12.61 Honeywell International $40.53 billion 2.84 $1.66 billion $7.11 21.81

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Motorcar Parts of America on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

