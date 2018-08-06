Head-To-Head Contrast: Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) versus Champions Oncology (CSBR)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ: CBMG) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Champions Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 985.10 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -10.76 Champions Oncology $20.24 million 4.17 -$1.50 million ($0.14) -54.64

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group -9,594.83% -45.67% -42.58% Champions Oncology -7.44% -399.82% -22.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Champions Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.79%. Given Champions Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

