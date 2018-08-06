Head-To-Head Comparison: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) versus InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 1 0 6 1 2.88 InterContinental Hotels Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.60%. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus target price of $64.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InterContinental Hotels Group $1.78 billion 6.61 $592.00 million $2.43 25.44

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts N/A N/A N/A InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts does not pay a dividend. InterContinental Hotels Group pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterContinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. As of May 31, 2018, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operated a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 franchised hotels with 790,000 rooms. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5,348 hotels with 798,075 rooms. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

