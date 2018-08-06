Head to Head Comparison: Basic Energy Services (BAS) and CSI Compressco (CCLP)

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Basic Energy Services does not pay a dividend. CSI Compressco pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

100.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Basic Energy Services and CSI Compressco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50 CSI Compressco 1 3 1 0 2.00

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $23.79, suggesting a potential upside of 206.92%. CSI Compressco has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Basic Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Volatility and Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -10.94% -20.44% -8.00% CSI Compressco -12.87% -42.32% -5.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and CSI Compressco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.24 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -3.33 CSI Compressco $295.57 million 0.73 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -4.55

CSI Compressco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basic Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Basic Energy Services beats CSI Compressco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

