Head-To-Head Comparison: Amgen (AMGN) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amgen alerts:

This table compares Amgen and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 10.19% 43.18% 12.70% Neurocrine Biosciences -16.07% -14.22% -6.42%

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Neurocrine Biosciences does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $22.85 billion 5.61 $1.98 billion $12.58 15.74 Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 64.93 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -71.61

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amgen and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 10 11 0 2.52 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 0 14 0 3.00

Amgen presently has a consensus price target of $203.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $115.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease. It is also developing NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial that is used for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company's research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, dystonia, and other indications. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL ? Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.