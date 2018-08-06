Head-To-Head Analysis: Walmart (WMT) & BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BJs Wholesale Club does not pay a dividend. Walmart pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

This table compares Walmart and BJs Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 1.77% 17.16% 6.63% BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walmart and BJs Wholesale Club’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $500.34 billion 0.53 $9.86 billion $4.42 20.27 BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walmart and BJs Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 0 18 14 0 2.44 BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46

Walmart presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $28.73, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Walmart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Walmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walmart beats BJs Wholesale Club on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products. It also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, wireless, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, toys, fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise, as well as brand name merchandise. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire and money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment, as well as consumer credit services. It operates 11,700 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 65 banners in 28 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About BJs Wholesale Club

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

