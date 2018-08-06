Head to Head Analysis: Ship Finance International (SFL) & Danaos (DAC)

Ship Finance International (NYSE: SFL) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ship Finance International and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $380.88 million 4.76 $101.20 million $1.19 12.44 Danaos $451.73 million 0.41 $83.90 million $1.05 1.62

Ship Finance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ship Finance International and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 1 2 2 0 2.20 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Danaos does not pay a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 24.87% 9.27% 3.48% Danaos 17.74% 22.77% 3.94%

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Danaos on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of March 26, 2018, it had a fleet of 10 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

