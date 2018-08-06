HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.79.

NBIX opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 9.19. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,335 shares of company stock worth $17,689,298. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

