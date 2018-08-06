Harvest Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,157 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

