Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $214,000 in WEX Inc (WEX) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WEX by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 730,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 486,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 236,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $187.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $198.82. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.