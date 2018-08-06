Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $209,000 in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 105,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amerisafe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 685 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $41,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMSF opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.79. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.11 million. equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

