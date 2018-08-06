Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires New Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

