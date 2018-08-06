Hammerson (HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.83) to GBX 500 ($6.57) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.20) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 545 ($7.16) to GBX 540 ($7.09) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($8.54) to GBX 600 ($7.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 562.42 ($7.39).

Hammerson opened at GBX 505.80 ($6.65) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 430.40 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of £523.38 ($687.66).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

In related news, insider Jean-Philippe Mouton sold 44,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.27), for a total value of £245,924.63 ($323,117.37).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

