Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.