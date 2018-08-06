Halliburton (HAL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.22% of Halliburton worth $88,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,880 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790,521 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $125,741,000 after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 239,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

