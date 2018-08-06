Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 2,535 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $3,595,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $134.25 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $346,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.