Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 222.63, a P/E/G ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $38,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 17,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $1,583,623.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

