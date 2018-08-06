GuccioneCoin (GCC) Price Tops $0.0023

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $46,701.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.01061675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004196 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014885 BTC.

About GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

