Gregory L. Waters Sells 20,000 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $689,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Integrated Device Technology opened at $35.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.82. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.