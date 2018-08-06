Gregory L. Waters Sells 20,000 Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $689,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology opened at $35.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.82. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,561,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

